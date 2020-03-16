Wipro Positioned as a Leading Player in ‘Zinnov Zones for Engineering R&D Services – 2019’

Wipro’s EngineeringNXT retains Leadership position for 10th consecutive year

EAST BRUNSWICK N.J. USA & BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EngineeringNXT–Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a ‘Leading Player’ for the 10th consecutive year in the ‘Zinnov Zones for Engineering R&D Services – 2019’ study.

The annual report analysed global research & development service providers on the basis of their capabilities and vertical coverage in twelve major industry segments. Wipro has secured leadership positions across eleven industries namely Consumer Electronics, Consumer Software, Automotive, Construction and Heavy Machinery, Industrial Automation, Enterprise Software, Energy and Utility, Medical Devices, Semi-conductor, Telecommunication and Transport.

The evaluation was done based on five key parameters including scalability, R&D practice maturity, breadth of R&D services, innovation and eco-system connects. Wipro’s EngineeringNXT was ranked as a leader across all the four horizontals including Design and Simulation Engineering, User Experience Engineering, Platform Engineering and Quality Assurance Engineering.

Thomas Muller, CTO and Global Head of Emerging Technologies, Industrial and Engineering Services, Wipro Limited, said, “Wipro’s Engineering DNA is reflected in consistent leadership positioning across the industries and service line offerings. Zinnov’s testimony reflects the results of our perseverance of creating value for our clients to enable innovation at scale across technologies of AI, wireless connectivity, Cloud, IoT, Industry 4.0. It confirms the results we achieve from leveraging our strong partnerships with leading Industry players to enable business benefits for our customers globally. We are excited about the future in this journey and bringing value from Wipro’s EngineeringNXT to our customers.”

Sidhant Rastogi, Partner and Practice Head, Zinnov, said, “Wipro’s strong legacy of Software Engineering, Digital Transformation, Embedded Services for large clients has helped the company consolidate its position as Leader in Overall Engineering R&D Services. Its growing focus in building solutions and investments in new age areas such as Wipro RapidsTM DXP and Pipe Sleuth, targeted acquisitions such as ITI, and growing network of Innovation centers in Virginia, Detroit, Sydney etc. has further helped earn this recognition.”

About EngineeringNXT



Wipro’s Industrial & Engineering Services (IES) is the driver for our Engineering Services portfolio. IES facilitate over 500 clients across multiple industries / verticals with a platform to innovate and engineer products, platforms and technologies at scale. This platform of services offerings combines the maturity of engineering processes, the passion for latest technology and the access to a diverse ecosystem to deliver value to customers at various stages of the product or platform life cycle. This is termed as “Engineering NXT” by Wipro.

URL-https://www.wipro.com/engineeringNXT/

