Xsolla Launches New Immersive Virtual Events and Entertainment Platform, Unconventional

First Event Is Game Carnival Hosted By Unreal Engine Which Will Run from October to December 2020

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#events–Xsolla, the video game business engine that helps developers and publishers launch and operate games globally, today announced a new entity focused on delivering in-person event and entertainment experiences from the safety and comfort of home – Unconventional. Xsolla is partnering with Pantera Entertainment, developer of the Unreal Engine-powered Your World game platform, upon which these events are built.





The inaugural experience – Game Carnival Hosted by Unreal Engine – is a two-month long virtual gaming industry showcase, supporting new indie game development. Unreal Engine held a dev contest and the top 60 projects get their own booths in a massive virtual environment. Finalists can show off their games and network concurrently with up to 500 other industry insiders, publishers and investors in the same virtual space — from the convenience of their homes or offices.

“An interactive celebration of the imagination, Game Carnival provides players and games industry professionals an exciting new opportunity to play, connect, and inspire,” said Rocco Scandizzo, Director Games Business Development, EMEA at Epic Games. “We are thrilled to be able to support independent developers and to help share the work of dozens of incredible teams.”

Game Carnival Hosted by Unreal Engine is partnering with three video game trade shows from October through December. The platform remains open between each B2B event, allowing passionate players worldwide to experience all the new titles and innovative technology. The current schedule is:

Opening Night Networking Event – October 26, 7:30pm GMT+3

White Nights – October 26-30

Open to consumers – October 31 – November 18

Unreal Engine Dev Contest 2020 Awards – November 19

DevGamm – November 19-21

Open to consumers – November 22 – December 2

Games Gathering – December 2-6

Xsolla Funding Club Awards – December 6

Open to consumers – December 7-31

To replicate the sought-after face-to-face interaction of conventional conferences, Unconventional supports immersive communication tools; including open mic voice chat with real-time avatar lip sync, proximity-based group voice chat, universal text chat and direct messaging. Users can also quick-save digital business cards to easily share contact information. Offering fun, social activities, attendees can play mini games to win prizes, top the leaderboard and score bragging rights.

“With in-person events sidelined due to the pandemic, there is a tremendous need for virtual event and entertainment platforms offering turnkey solutions for custom experiences,” said Chris Hewish, president of Xsolla. “Unconventional fills the void with engaging features that connect, entertain and inform. While launching with a focus on the video game sector, the platform can be used by any industry seeking a closer virtual experience with their audience such as automotive, music, education and medical.”

For additional information on Game Carnival Hosted by Unreal Engine and a full list of exhibitors, visit gamecarnivalevent.com. For information on Unconventional, please visit: www.unconventional.com

About Epic Games

Epic Games’ Unreal Engine is the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D tool. Creators across games, film, television, architecture, automotive and transportation, advertising, live events, and training and simulation choose Unreal to deliver cutting-edge content, interactive experiences, and immersive virtual worlds. Follow @UnrealEngine and download Unreal for free at unrealengine.com.

About Pantera Entertainment

Pantera Entertainment has been developing games, tools, and technologies for 24 years. They have developed 15 titles throughout their history and self published both in the digital and retail spaces. Pantera is the creator and developer of Your World, an online social platform and sandbox title that allows players to build beautiful networked worlds, attractions, simulators, and theme parks with exciting gameplay features. Worlds can be shared online for the community to enjoy as a multiplayer social environment, or as a competitive gameplay experience. Your World contains easy-to-use construction tools with extensive in-game libraries. With Your World, players can easily build amazing worlds that feature fun gameplay, then open their world for the community to enjoy! For more information, please visit: https://yourworld.azurewebsites.net/.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is the video game business engine with a set of tools and services that help developers and publishers to operate and sell more games. Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla product suite caters to businesses from indie to enterprise, with: Xsolla Pay Station and it’s #1 Anti-fraud solution, Xsolla Partner Network, Xsolla Site Builder, Xsolla Store, Xsolla Login, and Xsolla Launcher. These tools work seamlessly to solve the complexities of distribution, marketing, and monetization so developers, publishers, and platform partners can increase their audience, sales and revenue. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Ubisoft, Epic Games, and PUBG Corporation. For more information, please visit www.xsolla.com.

About Unconventional

Unconventional is a virtual events and entertainment platform that brings people together in unique, interactive worlds. Built with the expertise of industry professionals and driven by the innovation of video game developers, Unconventional changes the way people interact virtually. As our world pivots towards online-only events, Unconventional helps individuals and organizations create, host, and showcase their own distinct experiences in public or private spaces. Unconventional, formed in partnership with Xsolla and Pantera Entertainment, is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, visit https://unconventional.com.

