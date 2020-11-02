Yugabyte Named a 2020 Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Management

Report Highlights Innovative, Impactful and Intriguing Vendors

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yugabyte, the leader in open source distributed SQL databases, today announced it has been named a 2020 Cool Vendor in Data Management1 by Gartner. According to the report, “Vendors are delivering new data management technologies and new ways to exploit data in disparate data stores that add more value.” It also states, “The selected vendors in this research are examples of the application of both new design choices and augmented data management to operational and analytic use cases.”

YugabyteDB is the only open source, distributed SQL database that offers two APIs—a fully-relational SQL API and semi-relational SQL API—that implement the same wire protocol, data modeling, and query capabilities as that of existing databases. This allows developers to seamlessly transition to a cloud native, distributed database platform by leveraging existing tools and integrations. This ability to reuse existing skills is essential at a time when data leaders are charged with identifying ways to deliver projects faster and with a lower cost of operations.

“Wipro is collaborating with Yugabyte on a variety of database modernization projects,” said Rajan Kohli, President, Wipro Digital. “We are excited to see Yugabyte recognized in Gartner’s latest ‘Cool Vendors in Data Management’ Report. We see YugabyteDB playing a leading role in new web-scale distributed applications and as a critical component in enabling the migration of legacy applications to modern, cloud-native architectures.”

YugabyteDB was built from the ground up to support the distributed SQL demands of enterprises of all sizes. Yugabyte announced its 100% commitment to open source in July 2019 by offering YugabyteDB under the Apache 2.0 license. Just this year alone, the YugabyteDB community has deployed 6x new clusters, added 1,700 new members to its Slack channel, and received more than 1,000 new GitHub stars. The company continues to foster its relationship with the developer community through its open source database, and the company’s commercial products that focus on database administration – a departure from the industry-standard practice of “open core,” where proprietary database features are upsold on an open source core.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Management, as we believe it reinforces our approach to providing an open source, enterprise-grade solution in the growing distributed SQL market,” said Bill Cook, CEO, Yugabyte. “Corporate resources should be dedicated to business growth rather than complex infrastructure management, and we’re proud our design philosophy affords them the opportunity to do just that. Our open source and commercial distributed SQL database offerings are already helping enterprises simplify database operations at a lower cost of ownership.”

